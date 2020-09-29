Leeds defender Bryce Hosannah joins Bradford on loan
Bradford have signed Leeds defender Bryce Hosannah on a season-long loan.
The versatile 21-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for United, though he was an unused substitute against Huddersfield in the Championship last season and has featured three times in Premier League 2 this season.
Manager Stuart McCall told Bradford’s official website: “He possesses a lot of very impressive attributes and I am confident he will bring a great deal to our squad.
“There were a few clubs at this level and higher who were showing keen interest in him, so the fact he has chosen to sign for us is very encouraging. He certainly fits into the ‘young and hungry’ category and has a brilliant attitude.”
Hosannah added: “This is a massive opportunity for me. I am looking forward to taking my chances when they arrive, and am really determined to achieve success at this club.”