Lee O’Connor and Paul Lewis join Tranmere
Tranmere have completed a double swoop for Lee O’Connor and Paul Lewis.
Defender O’Connor, 20, who has won one cap for the Republic of Ireland having come through the ranks at Manchester United, joins Rovers on a season-long loan from Celtic.
Lewis left Cambridge at the end of last season and has agreed a one-year deal with Mike Jackson’s side.
O’Connor told the club website: “I am happy the move is now over the line. It is a massive football club, the conversations I have had with the gaffer, the plans are very intriguing, and you know straight away how he wants to play.
“I spent a long time with Manchester United, so I know the North West well. I can’t wait for the league to start and hopefully I can help the club achieve what they want to achieve.
“I have learnt a lot from my time at Manchester United, Celtic and playing international football, and I am looking to use that experience to help me push on at Tranmere Rovers.”