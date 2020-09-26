Lee Novak nets twice as Bradford battle back to beat Stevenage

Lee Novak scored twice for Bradford
By NewsChain Sport
17:40pm, Sat 26 Sep 2020
Lee Novak scored twice as Bradford came from behind to beat Stevenage 2-1 in a game which had looked unlikely to be played this morning.

When Stevenage announced on Friday that a player had tested positive for coronavirus it looked as if the fixture may go the same way as those involving Grimsby and Leyton Orient.

Two more players tested as positive on Saturday but, after discussions between the clubs and the EFL, it was decided there was “no medical reason” the game could not take place.

Stevenage went ahead through Elliott List eight minutes before half-time and it looked as if the upheaval would have a happy ending.

But two goals from Novak, netting in the 61st and 81st minutes, earned City their first win of the season.

