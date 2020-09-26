Lee Evans and Tom James on target as Wigan edge Portsmouth
A stunning 30-yard free-kick from full-back Tom James secured a first Sky Bet League One win of the season for Wigan, who increased the pressure on Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett with a 2-1 victory at Fratton Park.
The visitors took the lead six minutes before half-time when Lee Evans fired home from 12 yards after good work by former Pompey loanee Viv Solomon-Otabor caused a scramble in the penalty area.
In a wind-dominated encounter, Latics used the conditions to their advantage just before the hour mark when James’ free-kick deceived home goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, who could only help the ball on its way into the net.
Pompey, who had failed to score in their first two league games, did not test Wigan stopper Jamie Jones in the first 85 minutes.
The south-coast side grabbed a lifeline a minute from the end of normal time when substitute Ellis Harrison lashed home from John Marquis’ nod down.
But the late goal was not enough to ruin Wigan’s celebrations.