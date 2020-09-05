Lee Bowyer praises Charlton goalscorer Charlie Barker after Swindon win

Lee Bowyer hailed Charlton youngster Charlie Barker after he scored his first senior goal to help defeat League One rivals Swindon 3-1.

Chuks Aneke and Macauley Bonne were also on target as the financially-stricken Addicks put their off-field woes to one side to book a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Manager Bowyer said: “I’m really pleased for young Charlie Barker with the goal. His defending was excellent and to get the goal I was really pleased for him.

“For Chuks Aneke to come off the bench and make that impact and score was really good, and I have to say that’s by far the best performance Macauley Bonne has ever played for us.

“I’ve criticised him in the past but he was outstanding – a real man’s performance up top.

“I think it was a good performance from start to finish, I think in the first 10 minutes we looked a bit nervy but from then onwards we were in control.

“All the players are competing to play in the first league game next week so they had to step it up.

“They were very professional, when we changed it to a back three we controlled it and moved the ball really well.”

Bonne put Charlton in front with an impressive half-volley seven minutes before half-time.

Substitute Jonny Smith made it 1-1 in the 64th minute by brilliantly bringing down a lofted pass before driving towards goal, feigning a shot and then slotting past Ben Amos to level the tie.

Charlton regained the lead back 16 minutes from time as academy product Barker headed in from point-blank range after Aneke nodded Jake Forster-Caskey’s free-kick back across goal.

Aneke then killed the contest in second-half stoppage time by slamming home from a tight angle.

Swindon manager Richie Wellens said: “At times we were very good.

“I think the first goal we conceded was really poor, the second goal we need to get the second ball and we didn’t and the last one we’re chasing the game and got stretched.

“In the first half we did loads of good things, we were the better team in the first 16 minutes, we just made bad decisions in the final third.

“I think the negative of the day is Jordan Lyden coming off with a hamstring injury but we’ll assess him.

“There are some positives but obviously you don’t want to lose 3-1 at home in the first game of the season.

“In the first half there were too many balls going across their box where we were waiting for a striker to score.

“I think we need a body in a couple of areas. At times you could see how good we are.”