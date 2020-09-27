Lee Bowyer hits out at referee after Charlton’s defeat to Lincoln

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer criticised the match officials after the Addicks’ first league trip to Lincoln in 60 years ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Jorge Grant’s controversial opener for the Imps in first-half injury-time came against the run of play, before defender Lewis Montsma secured City’s victory two minutes from time with a powerful header from Grant’s corner, his fourth goal of the season.

The big moment of controversy came when Lincoln were awarded a penalty after a foul on Tom Hopper, with Grant’s spot-kick saved by Ben Amos. The ball fell to the onrushing Harry Anderson and he squared across the box to Grant, who looked clearly offside, to rifle into an empty net.

“The first goal shouldn’t have been a goal as he was two yards offside,” raged Bowyer.

“Some of the decisions I saw out there today were unbelievable. It was crazy what was going on.

“It made no sense what they said about their first goal, they said the linesman would have been guessing if he had given offside. But weren’t they then also guessing that he was onside? It wasn’t even close.

“Some of the decisions were ridiculous, like stopping play because one of their players went down winded. That’s not a reason to stop the play. Is that a rule? It’s laughable, I have never seen anything like it.

“But the officials are not at fault for what we do. How have we not scored a goal again today? As long as that keeps happening, then we are not going to win games.

“We were by far the better team, but if you don’t do the right thing in both boxes, then you are going to lose. We should have been two or three up easily, before they scored.”

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was delighted to see his side register a third win from three Sky Bet League One games as they went back up to second in the table.

“We had to dig in today as we were up against a really motivated side,” said Appleton. “They were at it full tilt and for us to stand up to it and deal with it as a young group, was really pleasing.

“I was a bit surprised how direct they were and we struggled a bit in the first 20 minutes, but after the break we got to grips with it and I never saw them scoring, to be honest. We managed the game really well.”

On the controversial opener, Appleton honestly admitted: “We got away with one, but it was definitely a penalty. It looked like Jorge was slightly offside, but we’ll take it. Some go for us and some will go against us.

“There were a few big decisions that went against us, especially in that second half, but we reacted properly and we didn’t let it affect us too much.”