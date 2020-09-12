Lee Bowyer admits takeover saga is driving him ‘crazy’

Lee Bowyer hopes Charlton’s takeover saga can be settled so he can rebuild the Addicks ready for a promotion challenge.

After a bitter relegation on the final day of last term, they started life back in League One with a comfortable 2-0 win at Crewe.

Goals from Alfie Doughty and debutant Conor Washington before the break ensured Bowyer’s side had the leeway to weather a second-half revival from Crewe.

Bowyer has had to accept the realities of a club waiting for off-the-pitch business to be completed and, with a nine-month-long transfer embargo still in place, he is still reliant on much of the same squad that lasted only one campaign in the Championship.

But new signings Washington and Alex Gilbey both made their mark at Gresty Road as did one of the club’s youngsters, 20-year-old Doughty, who has attracted recent transfer interest from Celtic.

Bowyer said of the takeover dilemma: “It’s driving me crazy and we just need the go-ahead as I’ve got players lined up. I’ve got good defenders lined up but we can’t sign anyone at the moment.

“It’s driving me mad, but it is a great opportunity for players like Charlie Barker. He’s done really well today and he will play again on Tuesday against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

“I am trying to stay out of it and I can’t get side tracked with what is going on off the pitch but when it is settled I can start rebuilding, which is what we need to do.”

Barker, 17, was an impressive debutant on the left of a defence that was untroubled largely by Crewe in the first half.

Doughty made the most of a fine ball from debutant Gilbey to stride clear on the right flank and dispatch a left-footed finish across keeper Will Jaaskelainen for the first goal.

Washington, set up by Adedeji Oshilaja’s header, doubled the Addicks’ lead with a far-post volley which the attacker appeared to slice, but it carried enough power to beat the Crewe keeper.

Before Washington’s strike, Crewe skipper Perry Ng wasted the chance to level when skying over from close range.

Crewe, returning to League One after four years following promotion, were much better after the restart.

Mikael Mandron made keeper Ben Amos work to tip his header over from a free kick and the Crewe striker also smashed the bar with a rising drive late on.

But Charlton closed out their victory with the minimum of fuss and Bowyer added: “I asked the boys to give me three points and that is what they did as well as getting a clean sheet.”

Crewe boss Dave Artell says his side will need to do a lot better in both boxes now they are in the third tier.

“Their second goal was really poor, but we were in the ascendancy in the second half when we got into some great positions,” he said.

“Charlton are not a bad team and while we won’t take the result we will take the performance.

“I think we deserved something better than a 2-0 defeat. I want us to be a free-flowing football team so I am not going to criticise the players too much, but we can’t defend like we did defend at times there.

“We have got to be better and we have got to be more ruthless but at times we weren’t today and it has cost us in both boxes.”