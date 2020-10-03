Late Matty Dolan penalty snatches victory for Newport against Mansfield
Matty Dolan’s 88th-minute penalty saw Newport come from behind to seal a 2-1 win over Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two.
Stephen McLaughlin looked like he had given Mansfield victory when he arrowed an unstoppable shot into the net after 69 minutes.
Just three days after exiting the Carabao Cup on penalties at the hands of Newcastle, Newport were left frustrated as they struggled to create clearcut chances.
But they equalised with 12 minutes remaining through Scott Twine after Mansfield substitute Jordan Bowery had produced a poor clearance and there was still time for Dolan to win it.
Newport substitute Padraig Amond crossed towards goal and the ball struck Rollin Menayese.
Referee Samuel Alisson judged the ball to have hit Menayese on the hand when he was inside the box, but in truth both calls were marginal.
Newport did not care and Dolan stepped up to slot home.
The result was cruel on Mansfield, but Newport remain unbeaten in the league this season with manager Mike Flynn continuing to work his magic.