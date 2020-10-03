Late goals hand Lincoln thrilling win at Blackpool
Two goals in four frantic minutes saw Lincoln twice battle from behind to stun 10-man Blackpool 3-2.
An early goal from CJ Hamilton and an 83rd-minute strike from Demetri Mitchell looked to have secured a hard-fought victory for the Seasiders.
But defender James Husband was sent off for a late challenge on Brennan Johnson and the contest turned in the visitors’ favour.
Jorge Grant, who had earlier cancelled out Hamilton’s opener from the penalty spot, scored a second penalty with six minutes left.
And Lewis Montsma broke Blackpool hearts, netting from close-range with two minutes remaining in a remarkable finish.
Hamilton fired the hosts into a 17th-minute lead with a sweet strike into the bottom right corner but Lincoln needed just seven minutes to restore parity.
Nottingham Forest loanee Johnson was felled by Mitchell in his first league start for the Imps and Grant rifled the penalty into the left corner.
However, there was late drama when Johnson won another penalty, converted by Grant, after Mitchell had scrappily fired Blackpool in front for a second time.
And Montsma won it at the death as Michael Appleton’s impressive side made it four league wins from four.