Late goals earns Ipswich victory at Bristol Rovers
An 80th-minute own goal from Bristol Rovers skipper Max Ehmer set up Ipswich for a 2-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium.
The big centre-back rose at the near post to try and clear a right-wing cross from Ipswich substitute Jack Lankester, but only succeeded in glancing the ball over advancing goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola into an empty net.
The visitors then made the game safe after 89 minutes when Jon Nolan broke through the middle and coolly slotted in Ipswich’s second with a low left-footed shot.
The goals were no more than Ipswich deserved after creating a succession of second-half chances. Gwion Edwards rounded Jaakkola after 73 minutes only for Mark Little to clear his shot off the line.
Rovers created the best first-half chance after only eight minutes when a long ball forward from Cian Harries found Brandon Hanlan unmarked, but the striker saw his tame shot saved.
Ipswich went closest through a low Freddie Sears free-kick after 36 minutes, saved at full stretch by Jaakkola after a foul by Ehmer on James Norwood.