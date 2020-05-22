Spain’s La Liga is set to return on June 12 with a derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

According to El Partidazo de COPE, the crunch clash between the two rivals will provide a welcome return for the Spanish top flight, which has been suspended March 10.

As reported by Football Espana, Sevilla sporting director Monchi said: "There is no better way for LaLiga to return than this derby.

"It will be one more incentive, as we are all looking forward to football returning and that first match will be magnificent."

Sevilla beat Betis 2-1 away from home back in November thanks to Luke de Jong’s second half winner.

La Liga President Javier Tebas is expected to officially announce the competition’s return on May 28 as it looks set to become the second of Europe’s top five leagues to resume action following the coronavirus pandemic.

The German Bundesliga was the first to put games back on when it restarted last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Premier League and Serie A teams have returned to training but no official date for when matches will come back has yet been touted.

And France’s Ligue 1 has been cancelled until next season after the French government announced no sporting events will take place before September.

Barcelona will resume the La Liga season top of the table, two points clear of nearest title challengers Real Madrid.

The number of new coronavirus cases has dramatically decreased in Spain recently, as has the number of deaths reported per day.

On Thursday, just 52 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported compared to 961 at the peak of the virus in April.