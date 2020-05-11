La Liga President Javier Tebas is hopeful Spanish football's top flight will return from the coronavirus pandemic on June 12.

The competition has now been suspended for over two months, with the last match played on March 10.

But with players beginning to be tested frequently and the situation in the country improving all the time, there is now a willingness to get the season finished.

Speaking to Movistar, Tebas said: “I’d like it [the restart date] to be 12 June.

“But we have to be careful. It will depend on many factors such as a potential rise in infections, factors which don’t depend on football but on Spanish society.

“The risk during games will be zero, or practically zero, because the players will be tested – with only a 5% possible failure rate – 24 hours before."

Speaking to #Vamos, he then added: "The Primera and the Segunda divisions will complete at the same time. There will be football every day for 35 days."

However, Tebas also stressed that it will be up to the government when sport can return in Spain, with no sign yet of a return in either Italy or the UK.

Spain have the fourth-highest coronavirus death toll in the world behind the USA, UK and Italy, with 26,744 fatalities as of Monday.

Meanwhile in Germany, the Bundesliga will be the first of Europe's top five leagues to get back underway as it is set to resume on May 16.

But in France, organisers have finished their domestic competitions prematurely after the government announced no sporting events will be allowed before September.