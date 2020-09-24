La Barrosa takes Tattersalls triumph

La Barrosa survived a scare to maintain his unbeaten record in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

Sent off the 4-7 favourite after impressing on his debut at Ascot, the 750,000 guineas yearling found himself very short of room a furlong out.

Charlie Appleby’s youngster was travelling beautifully in the hands of William Buick coming down the hill behind the pace-setter, Dark Lion.

But as push came to shove, Qaader was on his outside under Jim Crowley, leaving Buick to look for racing room.

To La Barrosa’s credit, he knuckled down and when the gap was big enough, he was good enough to go through it.

La Barrosa eventually went away to win by a length from Dark Lion, with Betfair cutting his 2000 Guineas odds from 25-1 to 16s.

Appleby said: “It was a nice, educational run on his first start at Ascot. He travelled through the race very well and picked up well. Even then he came through horses that day and James (Doyle) gave him a nice educational ride.

“The plan was always to get cover today and watching it I was quite comfortable and I was quite happy where he was, but William wasn’t quite as comfortable as he felt he needed a bit of an out.

“His class has prevailed there, once he got that bit of a gap. He showed a bit of courage and a bit of class, as picking up late on here can be quite hard.

“He hasn’t got an entry in the Dewhurst. Coming into today, we felt we would see what kind of performance he put up (before deciding) whether we contemplate supplementing for a Dewhurst and from what we have seen today, it is up for discussion.

“I feel he has learnt again today and he is entitled to come forward a bit more. He travels very well and I wouldn’t want him to be doing it the wrong way round yet.

“I think seven is his trip for the moment, though I’m not saying he won’t get a mile in time. While he is learning, I think this is his right trip for the moment.

“This horse is a work horse, whereas Master Of The Seas (Superlative Stakes winner) is not a work horse. Master The Seas just goes about his work and he would go past you in the string and you wouldn’t take much notice, whereas this horse has got a bit of presence about him and spring in his step.”