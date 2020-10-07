Kyle Wootton scores twice as Notts County see off Altrincham

Kyle Wootton’s brace helped Notts County dismiss Altrincham 3-1 to kick-start their National League campaign.

Jake Reeves bagged a third as County rallied back from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Dover that had opened their new campaign in frustration.

Dan Mooney found the net for the visitors, but that proved scant consolation with the game already out of reach.

Last term’s beaten play-off finalists, County had slumped to a demoralising opening-day defeat on the south coast.

But Neal Ardley’s men wasted no time in venting frustrations, with Wootton putting the hosts ahead on the quarter-hour.

Less than 10 minutes later Ardley’s side had doubled their advantage, with Wootton again the man to deliver the finish.

Reeves put the clash beyond doubt just past the hour, rendering Mooney’s late Altrincham goal a mere footnote.

