Heavyweight Kubrat Pulev has said he will not accept step-aside money to allow Anthony Joshua to fight Tyson Fury later this year.

Pulev is Joshua’s IBF mandatory challenger, meaning the Brit needs to face him next or else he could lose the belt.

Joshua and Pulev were set to do battle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20 before the event was postponed (PA Images)

And while Joshua’s team hoped he may take a financial incentive to allow an undisputed bout between Joshua-Fury first, the Bulgarian has poured cold water on the chances of that happening.

Speaking to Reuters, he said: "I wouldn’t accept it. I did it once when I didn’t have to do it for him (Joshua) to have his second match against Ruiz Jr. Everything was against IBF’s rules, but I compromised.

"Enough is enough. I can’t understand why we are still postponing instead of fixing a date and venue and getting to work? I can’t wait to win this fight.

"I see how people are afraid of me and are trying to face someone else before me. That’s not how a real world champion should act.

"Even Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are coming back to the game to show that they are real warriors, not like him.

"A year has passed, and they always have a reason to postpone, not to fight against me. There are two options. You either fight or vacate the title."

Joshua and Pulev are expected to fight each other later in the year, with Eddie Hearn hoping to stage the bout in front of a live crowd despite the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Fury is scheduled to take on Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight in the US, with The Gypsy King’s promoter Bob Arum citing the final quarter of the year as a possible time frame for the big heavyweight clash.