Kristoffer Peterson leaves Swansea for Fortuna Dusseldorf
14:19pm, Mon 05 Oct 2020
Swansea winger Kristoffer Peterson has joined German Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf.
The deal is thought to be worth £400,000 and subject to international clearance.
Peterson, 25, joined Swansea from Dutch outfit Heracles Almelo in August 2019 but spent the second half of last season on loan at Utrecht.
The Sweden international made 12 appearances for Swansea, scoring one goal in a Carabao Cup tie against Cambridge.