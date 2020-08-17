Kompany tributes as Maguire mourns European exit – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 17.
Football
Liverpool midfielder James Milner was at it again.
Harry Maguire was still coming to terms with Manchester United’s Europa League exit.
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is ready for the new season.
Romelu Lukaku and Pablo Zabaleta saluted Vincent Kompany after the former Manchester City defender retired.
Arsenal wished a happy 43rd birthday to one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.
Sergio Aguero bid an emotional farewell to David Silva (roughly translated: “We learned a lot from you. Every day, you made us bigger and better. It was an honour to share all these years with you. We will miss you. All the best for the future. Eternally thanks.”)
England unveiled another Lionheart.
Ilkay Gundogan reacted to Manchester City’s Champions League exit.
Virgil Van Dijk was ending careers in training!
Luke Ayling was hoping for some help from the Leeds fans again.
Former England skipper David Beckham was enjoying the weather.
Another new manager starts his first day at Watford.
It was the same at Bournemouth.
Cricket
Pundit Ian Ward was up at 4.20am to video the storm at the Ageas Bowl.
That prompted a few questions…
Reactions like a cat from Sir Alastair.
Rugby league
Zak Hardaker had his mate Rob Burrow feeling emotional.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is ready.
What a way to finish Fight Camp.
DJ Hearn in the mix.
Formula One
Romain Grosjean, who is yet to get off the mark in the F1 drivers’ standings, made an ambitious plea for points.