Koeman’s Barca return and Beckham behind the lens – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 19.

Football

Barcelona welcomed back Ronald Koeman to the Nou Camp as their new head coach.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk and Manchester City’s new recruit Nathan Ake expressed gratitude to their now former Holland coach.

Kylian Mbappe reacted to Paris St Germain reaching the Champions League final.

Claudio Bravo said goodbye to Manchester City.

As did Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson to Sheffield United.

Oli McBurnie will miss the keeper.

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz went for a run.

TODO: define component type factbox

While former Gunners striker Ian Wright enjoyed a spa day.

TODO: define component type factbox

Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Adrian was putting the work in.

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson cannot wait for the new season to start.

TODO: define component type factbox

David Silva pictured in a Real Sociedad shirt for the first time.

TODO: define component type factbox

Joe Hart was getting familiar with his new surroundings.

It is not often you see David Beckham behind the camera.

TODO: define component type factbox

Barnsley players were getting the important work done.

Oxford teased their own supporters about their new kit.

Arsenal posted a flashback to their first competitive goal at their new stadium.

While striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shared a snap of his travels in Milan.

TODO: define component type factbox

As did Mesut Ozil.

TODO: define component type factbox

Southampton remembered the club’s first Premier League goal.

Burnley’s throwback was of a famous win over then champions Manchester United.

While Wolves’ also included a game against United.

Newcastle wished Ryan Taylor a happy birthday with a look back at a memorable Wear-Tyne derby moment.

Borussia Dortmund welcomed their palindrome signing.

Cricket

Stuart Broad expressed his frustration with the weather.

What a shot!

Jason Roy showed off England’s new Twenty20 shirt.

TODO: define component type factbox

Ian Bell could not believe where the time had gone.

Another former England batsman, Kevin Pietersen, found his latest box set.

England’s selection of #WorldPhotographyDay took some beating.

TODO: define component type factbox

David Malan is loving life at Yorkshire.

Tennis

Andy Murray was shooting hoops.

Andy Murray

Coco Gauff started life inside the ‘bubble’ ahead of the US Open.

And Britain’s Johanna Konta was also getting herself ready in New York.

Out!

Cycling

Sir Dave Brailsford delivered the news that former winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will not be part of Team Ineos’ Tour de France squad.

Athletics

World Athletics marked the anniversary of Usain Bolt’s 200m world record.

Cathy Freeman reflected on 20 years since bringing home gold for Australia in the women’s 400 metres at the Sydney Olympics.

NBA

LeBron James’ new Space Jam jersey was revealed.

NFL

The comparison of old and new New England Patriots quarterbacks is well under way – and newbie Cameron Newton appeared to be enjoying it.

UFC

Conor McGregor enjoyed himself.

TODO: define component type factbox