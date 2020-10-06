King’s Lynn snatch dramatic winner to secure first victory of campaign

The Linnets produced another fightback to secure a first win in the National League
21:55pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
New-boys King’s Lynn secured a first National League victory as a last-minute goal from defender Aaron Jones gave them a dramatic 3-2 win at Maidenhead.

The home side, who lost their opening game 3-0 at Sutton, went ahead in the eighth minute through a penalty from Sam Barratt.

The Linnets, promoted last season, had fought back to draw 2-2 against Yeovil on Saturday and were level five minutes before the break when Simon Power curled a free-kick into the top corner.

Maidenhead were awarded another spot-kick in the 54th minute following a handball, with Barratt again slotting home from 12 yards.

Ian Culverhouse’s men looked to have salvaged a point with seven minutes left through a long-range strike from Dayle Southwell.

There was, though, time for more late drama when a fumble from Magpies keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond saw Jones knock the ball in to snatch victory.

