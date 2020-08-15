Kimifive bidding to hit Wilfrid jackpot at Ripon

Joe Tuite is praying luck can go Kimifive’s way in the Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon on Sunday.

The five-year-old is a leading fancy to gain compensation in this six-furlong feature after he suffered an agonising defeat in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood.

Kimifive had the overall lead on the far side in the final furlong but was collared in the dying strides by Summerghand, who was on the opposite part of the track.

The draw may have dealt Kimifive a better hand as he races from stall 13, towards the near side.

“I think we’re drawn all right so we’re pretty happy,” said Tuite.

“The horse is in very good form. He’ll have to do a bit more. He’s got 4lb extra on his back. Cieren (Fallon) got a great tune out of him at Goodwood.

“Let’s hope we get a bit of luck – we’re certainly very hopeful.”

Charlie Hills is expecting a bold show from Motagally, who staked his claim with an emphatic victory at Bath.

“I think his form has worked out pretty well from Bath,” said the Lambourn trainer.

“He’s a pretty decent horse on his day when things go right for him. He’ll obviously have a good chance in a race like this.

“We’ll see how we get on, but it won’t be easy.”

Tim Easterby reports his three runners to be ready for the challenge, as the Great Habton trainer bids to win the race for a third time after Mattmu struck in 2017 and Pipalong back in 1999.

Staxton heads to the garden racecourse after scoring there earlier this month, while Golden Apollo and Hyperfocus have also run well at the track.

“All three are in good form it’s just a matter of where you need to be drawn,” said Easterby.

Staxton and Golden Apollo are drawn on the near side in stalls 17 and 18 respectively, with Hyperfocus on the far side in five.

“They should run well with a bit if luck,” he went on.

“They all want a bit of cut in the ground so a drop of rain would help.”

Adrian Nicholls steered Tajneed to victory for his late father, Dandy, in 2008, and Abate will be his first runner in the race.

Abate was a good winner at York last month and makes a quick reappearance after a luckless run at Thirsk last weekend.

“He’s come out of Thirsk well. He didn’t get the best of runs thee and didn’t have a hard race,” he said.

“He likes the track, he’s got good course form. I’m happy with the draw and everything so I’m hoping for a good run.

“He’s got no weight, it’s ultra competitive, as usual, but he’s in good form.

Abate is one of the joint bottom weights on 8st and Nicholls was pleased to acquire the services of Joe Fanning.

“Joe’s ridden him before, you couldn’t get a better man at that weight and I’m delighted I got him,” said the North Yorkshire handler.

“I had quite a good record in this race as a jockey. He’s my first runner in it so hopefully he can run well.”

I’m A Dreamer made no impact in the Stewards’ Cup, but his trainer Paul Midgley believes the four-year-old can make his presence felt.

He said: “On his penultimate run you could give him a chance and he’s drawn in one so we know where we are going.

“He’s in good form and came out of Goodwood really well. It’s a tough race, but they are all.

“He’s on a mark now where he has to run in them and there’s not an abundance of races for horses rated 85-90 so we’re forced to kind of go there.

“He’s in good form and he’ll run well.”