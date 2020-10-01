Kilmarnock trio to miss Motherwell clash after positive Covid-19 tests

Three players will miss the game
Three players will miss the game - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:16pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Three unnamed Kilmarnock players will miss the Premiership match against Motherwell on Friday night after testing positive for Covid-19.

The trio are self-isolating after their condition came to light on Wednesday with a further NHS test confirming the result.

Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu is back in training after recovering from hamstring injury and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is working his way back from a thigh complaint

Motherwell have an unchanged squad.

Defenders Charles Dunne and Jake Carroll are still working their way back to fitness following long-term absences.

Midfielder Liam Donnelly and goalkeeper Scott Fox are recovering from knee surgery.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Kilmarnock

Preview

PA