Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer salutes match-winner Nicke Kabamba

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer backed Nicke Kabamba to go from strength to strength after the striker hit the winner against St Mirren.

The former Hartlepool player struck his fourth goal in as many games to seal a 1-0 victory in Paisley.

The 27-year-old converted Chris Burke’s low cross in the 28th minute to round off a memorable week following his first call-up for DR Congo.

Dyer said: “He’s had a call-up for the national team this week. He’s been excellent since he has been at this football club. He works hard for the team and now he is getting a little bit of reward by scoring goals.

“I believe he can go on a good run now. I believe if he keeps doing what he’s doing, the goals will come if we keep creating chances for him.

“We still have [Eamonn] Brophy to come back into the team, [Greg] Kiltie popped up with a goal last week and it’s not just about him, we can share it out. But we want him to score as many goals as he can.”

St Mirren fell to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after their fifth consecutive defeat but manager Jim Goodwin is confident they will turn their form around.

Killie dominated possession and territory in the first half but Saints had chances on the break and from set-pieces with Lee Erwin heading against the bar.

The home side got forward more after the interval without threatening Danny Rogers in the Killie goal.

Goodwin said: “The first half, Kilmarnock were the better team, we sat off them too much, we didn’t get close enough to them, albeit that’s not where the goal comes from.

“We were weak in the middle of the park and then we get done by a one-two and don’t defend the cross well enough. That’s been an issue in the past five or six weeks, when balls come into our box we haven’t been able to defend them well enough.

“The second half I thought we were the better team and in Kilmarnock’s half for the majority of the half. But we lacked a little bit of cutting edge in the final third.

“We got into some good areas but didn’t put enough good balls in to give our strikers something to go and attack. The odd half-chance we did have unfortunately didn’t fall kindly for us.

“It’s another defeat, it’s really, really disappointing the run we are on after such a great start to the season but I’ve got every confidence that we can turn it around.

“We still have three or four very good players to come back from suspension and injury and I think once we get our strongest team on the pitch, we will turn the corner.”