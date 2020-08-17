Kilian Ludewig returns to Barnsley
14:30pm, Mon 17 Aug 2020
Kilian Ludewig has returned to Barnsley on loan for the 2020-21 campaign.
The 20-year-old full-back spent the second half of last season at Oakwell, and Red Bull Salzburg have now agreed for him to head back to South Yorkshire.
German youth international Ludewig made 18 appearances as Barnsley achieved Sky Bet Championship survival, with chief executive Dane Murphy telling the club’s website: “Kilian was outstanding in his adaptation last season.
“He was here on loan, but you wouldn’t have noticed, such was his attitude in and around Oakwell.”