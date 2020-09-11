Kieran O’Hara returns to Burton
Burton have signed goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara on a two-year deal after his contract ended at Manchester United.
O’Hara, who had been at Old Trafford since he was eight years old, impressed during a season-long loan with the Sky Bet League One side last season, keeping 12 clean sheets in all competitions.
The 24-year-old’s form with the Brewers earned him a call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad and he earned his first two caps against Bulgaria and New Zealand.
Burton manager Jake Buxton told the club’s website: “The first day I got the job I got in touch with Kieran and his agent regarding him coming back, which at first seemed unrealistic.
“As things developed, Kieran’s desire to become a Burton Albion player became stronger and stronger and we’re delighted to get our number one target.”
O’Hara added: “Last year was fantastic for me and the club gave me the opportunity to play lots of games to help me develop. Competition is really good for places and, after being at Manchester United from such a young age, it’s something that I thrive on.”
Burton announced later on Friday that they have also recruited 21-year-old wide man Owen Gallacher on a short-term contract following a successful trial.
Gallacher came through the Newcastle academy before spending two seasons at Nottingham Forest, going on loan to Harrogate last term.