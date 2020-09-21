Kieran Gibbs suspended for West Brom
West Brom will be without suspended full-back Kieran Gibbs for their Carabao Cup third-round clash with Brentford.
The former Arsenal man was sent off during Saturday’s 5-2 Premier League defeat at Everton, with Baggies boss Slaven Bilic then dismissed for his protests.
Bilic made 10 changes for the second-round win over Harrogate and is likely to shuffle his pack once again.
Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher could make his debut, while experienced defender Branislav Ivanovic continues to build up his fitness and both Ahmed Hegazi (hamstring) and KennethZohore (calf) remain doubtful.
Brentford have a fully-fit squad for the trip to The Hawthorns.
Thomas Frank’s side saw off Southampton last week to set up the tie with West Brom – who pipped the Bees to Premier League promotion by two points last season.
Like West Brom, Brentford made plenty of alterations for their last cup game with six changes at St Mary’s.
This will be a fifth game in 16 days for the Championship side so Frank is likely to freshen things up.