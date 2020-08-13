Kieffer Moore makes Cardiff move
17:47pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
Cardiff have signed Wales international striker Kieffer Moore on a three-year deal.
The 28-year-old joins from Wigan for an undisclosed fee on the back of 10 goals in 36 appearances for Latics in the 2019/20 season.
“I’ve spoken to the manager and his desire is to get promoted to the Premier League and that is something I share,” Moore told the Bluebirds’ website.
“The fans were a deciding factor for me. I know I’m going to play really good football here. The game really suits me. To have the backing from the fans straight away is amazing.”
Mark Harris and Tom Sang, both 21, have extended their stays at Cardiff by signing one-year deals.