Kevin Nisbet ‘touch and go’ for Aberdeen clash

19:20pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet remains a doubt ahead of the Scottish Premiership visit of Aberdeen.

The striker missed last weekend’s win over St Johnstone with a hamstring problem and is rated “touch and go” for Sunday’s game.

Head coach Jack Ross has no other injury problems.

Funso Ojo returns from suspension for Aberdeen after missing the midweek victory over NSI Runavik.

Craig Bryson missed the Europa League win with a calf injury while Niall McGinn only played eight minutes after shrugging off a foot injury.

Michael Devlin (hamstring) and strikers Sam Cosgrove (knee) and Ryan Edmondson (ankle) remain out.

