Kenny Jackett feels Michael Jacobs’ promotion experience can benefit Portsmouth
Michael Jacobs’ experience and record of getting out of Sky Bet League One are just two reasons why Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett believes the midfielder will be an asset this season.
Pompey have signed the 28-year-old on a two-year deal with the option of a third after he left Wigan at the end of last season.
Jackett told Portsmouth’s website: “Michael’s an exciting player with good Championship experience and an excellent track record of getting out of this division.
“He adds to our attacking options and I see him as a very natural number 10 in our 4-2-3-1 system, while he can also play in the wide positions.
“Michael performs with a lot of enthusiasm and has the ability to go past people. He can drop his shoulder when 1v1 and take the ball either way comfortably.
“I’ve worked with him before at Wolves and he did very well there, as he has done at all of his previous clubs.”
Jacobs has won promotion from the third tier with Wolves and Wigan.