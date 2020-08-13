Kelvin Mellor makes pilgrimage to Morecambe to reunite with Derek Adams

Kelvin Mellor has joined Morecambe
By NewsChain Sport
14:34pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
Kelvin Mellor has reunited with Derek Adams after signing for Morecambe on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old defender left Bradford earlier this summer and links up once again with boss Adams, who he played under at Plymouth.

“He was with me at Plymouth a number of seasons ago, can play at right-back or right centre-half, he’s a very good football player and can get forward, create chances and score goals,” Adams told the Shrimps’ website.

Mellor said: “Obviously I’ve worked with the gaffer before so I know what he’s about.”

