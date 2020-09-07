Keith Curle says Northampton signing Benny Ashley-Seal ‘can score goals’
Northampton boss Keith Curle believes Benny Ashley-Seal is “only just starting the journey we believe he can go on” after the striker signed a two-year deal at the Sky Bet League One club.
The 21-year-old arrives at Sixfields from Premier League Wolves for an undisclosed fee.
Ashley-Seal scored 14 goals for Wolves’ Under-23 side last season and enjoyed a brief loan spell with Accrington before the campaign was curtailed.
“He is a big, strong and powerful striker,” manager Curle added on the Cobblers’ website. “We have watched him a few times and seen him in training and there is no doubt that he is a young man who can score goals.
“He has had an excellent upbringing in a very good environment and now he is making a step to create his own profile. We will play in a way that suits his ability and his skill set.”