Keane viewing, Freddie thankful and ‘human’ Hamilton – Tuesday’s sporting social

Football

Jamie Carragher revelled in Jurgen Klopp’s clash with Roy Keane.

Gary Neville complimented Monday Night Football presenter Dave Jones.

Aymeric Laporte will miss Nicolas Otamendi.

Points machine Conor Hourihane may have to start picking himself now.

Liam Cooper launched his academy.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian reflected on his career so far.

Wise words from Wilfried Zaha.

Chilean duo reunited in Milan.

Yannick Bolasie was enjoying the IPL.

Cricket

Andrew Flintoff thanked fans for their reaction to his documentary on bulimia.

Stuart Broad wished his dad a happy brirthday.

Jonty Rhodes gave catching training tips.

Tom Curran tried his hand at tennis.

Michael Vaughan was hitting a few golf balls.

F1

Lewis Hamilton is only human, after all.

Tennis

Kyle Edmund is working his way back to fitness.

Rugby Union

Skills.

Chris Robshaw said goodbye to Quins.

UFC

Conor McGregor was looking strong.

Boxing

The Leeds Warrior is ready.

Still got it, Ricky?

American sports

It’s almost time for the NBA Finals.

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t getting carried away with his team’s huge win on Monday Night Football.

There were a few sore heads in Tampa Bay.

And they’re getting a special belt to go with the Stanley Cup.