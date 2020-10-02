Keanan Bennetts joins Ipswich on loan
17:28pm, Fri 02 Oct 2020
Ipswich have announced the season-long loan signing of winger Keanan Bennetts from Borussia Monchengladbach.
The 21-year-old came through the Tottenham youth system before heading to Germany in 2018.
Bennetts is eligible to represent Germany through his mother, and played for the German Under-15s before switching to England.
He has been capped for England at Under-16s, Under-17s and Under-19s.
Bennetts was not signed in time to feature in the Sky Bet League One match against MK Dons on Saturday.