Karl Robinson signs new long-term Oxford deal
Oxford boss Karl Robinson has signed a new four-year contract with the club.
Robinson guided the U’s to the Sky Bet League One play-off final last season, losing to Wycombe at Wembley.
And the 39-year-old former MK Dons and Charlton manager, who arrived at the Kassam Stadium in March 2018, cited unfinished business as part of his motivation to stay.
“It wasn’t a difficult choice to make because I haven’t achieved what we set out to do here yet and am grateful to be given the opportunity,” Robinson told the club’s website.
“It’s a very different club now to the one I walked into. The outlook and mentality is now all about improving everything we do, as a club and as a team.
“The staff here are incredible people and I have never been happier coming into work every day. I talked it through with my family and that conversation took seconds because they know how much I love it here.
“It’s signed, it’s out of the way and now we have a brand new season to look forward to.”