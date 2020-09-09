Karl Robinson signs new long-term Oxford deal

Karl Robinson File Photo
Karl Robinson File Photo - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:20pm, Wed 09 Sep 2020
Oxford boss Karl Robinson has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

Robinson guided the U’s to the Sky Bet League One play-off final last season, losing to Wycombe at Wembley.

And the 39-year-old former MK Dons and Charlton manager, who arrived at the Kassam Stadium in March 2018, cited unfinished business as part of his motivation to stay.

“It wasn’t a difficult choice to make because I haven’t achieved what we set out to do here yet and am grateful to be given the opportunity,” Robinson told the club’s website.

“It’s a very different club now to the one I walked into. The outlook and mentality is now all about improving everything we do, as a club and as a team.

“The staff here are incredible people and I have never been happier coming into work every day. I talked it through with my family and that conversation took seconds because they know how much I love it here.

“It’s signed, it’s out of the way and now we have a brand new season to look forward to.”

