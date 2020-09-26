Karl Robinson says more to come from Oxford after win at Accrington

Oxford manager Karl Robinson says there is more to come from his side after they chalked up their first league win of the season with a 4-1 victory over 10-man Accrington.

Last season’s play-off finalists took the lead after 45 minutes – their first league goal of the campaign – when Dan Agyei played in a low cross and James Henry slid the ball home.

Stanley equalised after 72 minutes after keeper Simon Eastwood caught Harvey Rodgers as he came out to clear and Watford loan striker Ryan Cassidy slotted home the resulting penalty.

From the kick off, Joel Cooper’s cross was cleared by Mark Hughes but bounced off Joe Pritchard for a 73rd-minute own goal.

Stanley went straight down the other end but, after a goalmouth scramble, referee Ross Joyce consulted his assistant and Dion Charles saw red.

Matty Taylor volleyed home after 85 minutes and headed in his second two minutes later.

“Our coach broke down at the hotel so we had to get cars and taxis to the ground but it’s just one of those things,” said Robinson.

“We started on the front foot and led at half-time. We made a mistake for the penalty and then had a bit of luck for the second goal but that was due to our work ethic.

“Then Matty Taylor has scored with a top striker’s finish and then I would expect him to score the fourth.

“He is a talent, he has an infectious attitude, every day he plays like he is in the school yard with his mates, he gives everything.

“It is only one win but there are signs at the football club that there is a lot more to come from us. We have players coming back from injury and I want to add a wide player.

“After Sunderland last week, the players were in at 7am the following day and there were a lot of questions asked but today we responded to them.

“The pleasing thing for me was that, after every mistake, our reaction was sensational.”

John Coleman was disappointed with the decisions of the referee.

“There were some strange decisions, I have no idea why Dion was sent off, I think they said he stamped on someone’s head but Dion is not that type of player,” he said. “If I am wrong he will be punished. It was bizarre.

“But it was never a 4-1, that flattered them. At 1-1 there was one team in the ascendancy but then they got a fluke goal, you can’t legislate for that.

“They got the last two as we were chasing the game with 10-men.

“But in football, sometimes decisions go in your favour and sometimes they go against you and we won’t get too downbeat about it.

“We are only a young side and we know there are areas to improve on. We will get better.”