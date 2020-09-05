Karl Robinson believes Simon Eastwood is back to his best after penalty heroics

Oxford boss Karl Robinson feels Simon Eastwood is back at the top of his game after the keeper brilliantly saved a late penalty, then two more spot kicks in the shoot-out in their Carabao Cup success against AFC Wimbledon.

Oxford progressed 4-3 in the shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at the Kassam Stadium against their fellow League One side.

Eastwood, who did not have the best of games in the League One play-off final defeat to Wycombe at Wembley in July, flung himself to his left to keep out Anthony Hartigan’s 84th-minute penalty.

Cameron Brannagan had given the U’s a 63rd-minute lead but the Dons levelled when new loan signing Ryan Longman’s effort seemed to be turned into his own net by Matty Taylor.

Manager Robinson said: “Simon Eastwood made two great saves in the game before his great penalty saves and his penalty saves in the shoot-out were very good again.

“It’s back to the old Easty. He has been very, very good in our pre-season games.

“I was pleased with our performance. The pitch was very dry so it was hard for us to move the ball quickly, especially in wide areas.

“We didn’t test their keeper enough but I thought we were in control of the game.

“I was disappointed with their equaliser but overall it was a good performance and it’s nice to get through to the next round.”

Wimbledon boss Glyn Hodges said: “We’re pleased to be disappointed at losing, if that makes sense.

“We’ve had a lot of player changes and our budget has been reduced because of the new stadium situation so we’re just trying to build a team at the moment.

“It would have been nice to have won today but it was a very good performance from us.

“We caused their keeper some problems and came very close to winning it with that penalty in the 85th minute – and then another chance to win it on penalties.

“So that shows we have come a long way since we last came to Oxford and lost 5-0 here last season.

“Although our goal has been put down as an own goal, in the dressing room they’re giving it to Ryan Longman.

“I think he has been finding it quite a difficult step-up but I was pleased with his performance.”