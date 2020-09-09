Karl Evans appointed Oldham chief executive

Oldham have appointed a new CEO
By NewsChain Sport
19:20pm, Wed 09 Sep 2020
League Two Oldham have appointed Karl Evans as their new chief executive officer in place of outgoing managing director Natalie Atkinson.

Former Bury CEO Evans has also worked for Manchester United, Liverpool and Salford and will be in charge of the day-to-day running of Boundary Park.

Evans told the club website: “I’m delighted to be a part of Oldham Athletic. How we conduct ourselves as a club is extremely important and I am committed on making sure as a team we continue to make a positive impact in the town.”

