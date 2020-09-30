Kane’s day out and McGregor mixes with the locals – Wednesday’s sporting social

Harry Kane and Conor McGregor
Harry Kane and Conor McGregor
By NewsChain Sport
18:40pm, Wed 30 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 30.

Football

Timo Werner was looking forward following Chelsea’s Carabao Cup exit.

France striker Olivier Giroud turned 34.

Harry Kane enjoyed a family day out.

TODO: define component type factbox

The Whites? The Maroons.

Jack Grealish welcomed Ross Barkley to Villa.

Conor Coady had a few issues.

Manchester City introduced their new number three.

Virgil Van Dijk was getting excited.

James Maddison reminisced about his Norwich days.

Gary Neville expressed his frustration at Manchester United’s lack of transfer activity.

Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff were hanging out.

TODO: define component type factbox

Barcelona wished a happy 58th birthday to Frank Rijkaard.

Ever wondered what a puppet of Gary Lineker looked like…

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow, Shane Warne and Kane Williamson were loving the IPL.

TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox

Tim Bresnan got bossed about.

TODO: define component type factbox

The seal of approval.

Who did it better?

Kevin Pietersen looked forward to heading to South Africa.

UFC

Conor McGregor mixed with the locals.

TODO: define component type factbox

Boxing

Tyson Fury showed off his belts.

Motor Racing

Max Verstappen turned 23.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic loves a drop shot.

Serena Williams vowed to come back stronger after injury ruled her out of the French Open.

TODO: define component type factbox

Rafa looked the part.

Roger Federer paid tribute to Henrik Lundqvist.

All smiles for Simona Halep.

Rugby Union

Joe Marler opened up about his mental health struggles.

Darts

Who knew?

Athletics

The Usain Bolt merchandise was out.

NBA

LeBron James was watching the American presidential debate.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA