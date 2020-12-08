Kane visits Lapland and AJ enters fight bubble – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 8.

Football

Harry Kane took his daughters to Lapland UK.

Liverpool recalled THAT Steven Gerrard strike against Olympiacos.

Rio Ferdinand went all in for Mason Greenwood.

So many birthdays…

Nathan Redmond was pleased to be back.

Kalvin Phillips is ready for a return to Elland Road.

Gabriel Martinelli returned from injury.

Boxing

AJ put the work in.

And entered the bubble ahead of Saturday’s fight.

Wise words from Tyson Fury.

Lennox Lewis took a trip down memory lane.

That would be something.

Formula One

A recovering Lewis Hamilton thanked his well-wishers.

Romain Grosjean was home celebrating his wife’s birthday during his own recovery.

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy showed he has really let himself go since retiring!

Cricket

Run, Stuart, run!

How’s your touch, Nasser…

Freddie turned on Rob Key, though!

Any excuse to watch these again!

What a stop!

Mind your head, umps!

The Queen’s Gambit cricket edition…

We are ready.

India captain Virat Kohli praised his side in defeat.

KP had his own struggles.

Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield’s heroics continued to generate money.

Tennis

We see it!

Darts

Wayne Mardle dog trained.