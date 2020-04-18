England rugby league player Kallum Watkins has quit the Gold Coast Titans in order to return home to be with his father, who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain joined the Australian NRL team in June 2019 but only managed eight appearances after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery following an injury sustained in 2018.

Watkins, 29, who has played 25 Tests for England, was meant to see out his contract until 2021, but the Titans are reported to have accepted that 'family comes first' and returning home is necessary.

Titans head coach Justin Holbrook said: "Kallum has only been here for a short time, but he is an immensely popular guy in the playing group.

"Every day he exhibited the qualities that the club wanted from him - namely his leadership and his professionalism.

"I am mostly just bitterly disappointed for Kallum - firstly that he has to endure this awful situation with health concerns with family members, and secondly that he has had to walk away from his dream of proving himself in the NRL."