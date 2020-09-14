Kaiyne Woolery targets immediate return to League One after joining Tranmere
Kaiyne Woolery set his sights on helping Tranmere make an immediate return to League One after agreeing a deal to join Rovers.
The 25-year-old helped Swindon win the League Two title last season and also played a key role in Forest Green Rovers’ promotion into the Football League in 2017, scoring twice in the National League play-off final – against Tranmere.
Now the former Wigan and Bolton forward is hoping to celebrate another promotion with Tranmere, who were relegated from the third tier last season.
Woolery said on his new club’s website: “I’m really pleased the deal is sorted now. This is a place I’ve been meaning to come to for a while so I’m happy to finally be here.
“Tranmere is a very big club and obviously recently won back-to-back promotions. Last year’s relegation shouldn’t really have happened so hopefully I can come here and help us get another promotion.”
Tranmere manager Mike Jackson added: “It is a great signing for us, it has taken a lot of work to get it over the line. We are delighted to have him here now, he will bring some competition and some added attacking options we need in the team.”