Kaiyne Woolery could make first league start for Tranmere
Forward Kaiyne Woolery could make his first league start when Tranmere host Scunthorpe.
Woolery, signed from Swindon last month, came off the bench for the closing stages of last weekend’s goalless draw at Cambridge and then fronted the attack for the first half of the midweek EFL Trophy win over Liverpool Under-21s.
Midfielder Liam Feeney, on a season-long loan from Blackpool, made his first start against Cambridge, and is expected to be involved again.
Corey Blackett-Taylor continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, with forward Morgan Ferrier also working to shake off a similar issue which has kept him out since the Carabao Cup defeat to Harrogate.
Scunthorpe will check on forward Kenan Dunnwald-Turan (groin) ahead of the the trip to Merseyside.
Midfielder Jake Taylor will be in contention following his loan switch from Nottingham Forest, but defender Jordan Clark is sidelined as he manages a thigh problem.
Forward John McAtee has been back in full training after he completed a period of self-isolation after being in contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19.
Centre-back Harrison McGahey (hamstring) continues his rehabilitation along with Dutch forward Kevin Van Veen, who is recovering from knee surgery.