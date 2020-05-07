Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has revealed he has finally fully recovered after a long battle with coronavirus.

The 26 year-old was one of the first high-profile footballers to contract COVID-19 six weeks ago and returned a total of four positive tests for the virus.

But the Serie A league leaders confirmed on Wednesday evening that Dybala has now tested negative and no longer has to self-isolate.

A statement on the club website said: "The player underwent a double check, which saw him test negative.

“Paulo Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results. The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.”

And Dybala took to Instagram to post a photo of him in his garden alongside the caption: "Many people talked in the past few weeks, but I can finally confirmed I am healed.

"Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care."

All Serie A players have now returned to training but are still having to adhere to strict social distancing regulations.

Although players are back at their respective clubs facilities, they cannot come into contact with one another, so are still effectively training alone.

No date has been confirmed for when Serie A will return, but organisers are hoping matches will get back underway in June.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go ahead for the Bundesliga to resume in the second half of May.

Meanwhile in England and Spain, the Premier League and La Liga are awaiting a set return date.