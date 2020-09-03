Julian Jeanvier heads to Turkey on loan
19:39pm, Thu 03 Sep 2020
Brentford have sent Julian Jeanvier on a season-long loan to Turkish Super Lig side Kasimpasa SK.
The 28-year-old defender has made 58 appearances for the Bees and has headed to Turkey for regular football.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the club’s official website: “Julian got the opportunity to go to Turkey and play week in, week out, at a very high level.
“He deserves that with the quality he has as a player. At every club you want competition with three good centre-backs.
“Last season he and Ethan Pinnock fought hard for that shirt and Julian then stepped up when Pontus Jansson was injured. I wish him all the best this year. I know he will fit in well at Kasımpasa as he is a very good player.”