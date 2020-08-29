Judicial team favouring Garrowby goal over Haydock date

Connections of Judicial will consider the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock next weekend, but the veteran is more likely to run at York a day later.

The eight-year-old has arguably been in the form of his life this season, winning the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle and defying a penalty in fine style in a Listed race at Chester most recently.

While he has come up short in Group One company before, should the field cut up and conditions suit, then trainer Julie Camacho could give the green light.

“We’re going to have a cursory look at the Haydock sprint just to make sure all the main protagonists stand their ground and are fit and well – and of course we hope they are,” said Steve Brown, Camacho’s partner and assistant.

“But he’s most likely to go to the Garrowby Stakes at York, which is the sort of six-furlong race which fits well in his profile now. We could just do with it drying up.

“He’s had a good year and if we had to turn his attentions to the all-weather further down the line, we will, but it’s very difficult to plan as we’ve only got the programme for September in front of us, but that how it is – we’ve got to get on and do our best.

“It’s great to see him retain his enthusiasm at eight, it’s great for everyone.

“He’ll have a 5lb penalty for his Group Three win, so we’ll see how he gets on.”