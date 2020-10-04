Juan Foyth joins Villarreal on loan after agreeing new Tottenham deal

Juan Foyth has found his playing time restricted in recent months (Martin Rickett/PA)
Juan Foyth has found his playing time restricted in recent months (Martin Rickett/PA) - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
9:36am, Sun 04 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Argentina defender Juan Foyth has signed a new deal at Tottenham before joining LaLiga outfit Villarreal for the rest of the season.

Foyth moved to north London from Estudiantes in August 2017 and has gone on to make 32 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, but opportunities in recent months have been limited for the 22-year-old.

He has not featured at all since December last year and will now head to Spain in search of regular playing time.

However, Foyth, capped 10 times by Argentina, has put pen to paper on a 12-month contract extension at Spurs that runs until 2023.

A Tottenham statement said: “Juan Foyth has signed a new contract with the club until 2023 and joined Spanish side Villarreal on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Tottenham

PA