Josh Sheehan in contention for Newport ahead of Barrow clash

Newport’s Josh Sheehan has been linked with a move to Sky Bet League One side Bristol Rovers
Newport’s Josh Sheehan has been linked with a move to Sky Bet League One side Bristol Rovers - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:04pm, Thu 17 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Josh Sheehan is set to start for Newport again on Saturday against Barrow after boss Michael Flynn shot down rumours surrounding the playmaker.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Rodney Parade, but captained the Exiles to victory over Cambridge in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and will feature this weekend in Sky Bet League Two.

Newport will hope to have defender Matty Dolan back after he was taken off as a precaution in the 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe last Saturday.

Kevin Ellison and Scot Bennett could be in contention after building up their fitness this week, but David Longe-King is still out with a groin injury.

Barrow are without forward Scott Quigley for the trip to South Wales due to suspension, but the striker will be back in League Two action following this weekend’s contest.

He received a red card against Notts County in a Vanarama National League fixture in March, and although he played for the Bluebirds in the EFL Trophy earlier this month he will serve the final game of his three-match ban on Saturday.

David Dunn saw Brad Barry make a comeback during the 1-1 draw with Stevenage last time out and Josh Kay and Matty Platt are closing in on a return.

Barrow snapped up young goalkeeper Scott Moloney on a permanent deal this week but he is only set to be third-choice at Holker Street.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Newport

Preview

PA