Josh Sheehan in contention for Newport ahead of Barrow clash
Josh Sheehan is set to start for Newport again on Saturday against Barrow after boss Michael Flynn shot down rumours surrounding the playmaker.
The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Rodney Parade, but captained the Exiles to victory over Cambridge in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and will feature this weekend in Sky Bet League Two.
Newport will hope to have defender Matty Dolan back after he was taken off as a precaution in the 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe last Saturday.
Kevin Ellison and Scot Bennett could be in contention after building up their fitness this week, but David Longe-King is still out with a groin injury.
Barrow are without forward Scott Quigley for the trip to South Wales due to suspension, but the striker will be back in League Two action following this weekend’s contest.
He received a red card against Notts County in a Vanarama National League fixture in March, and although he played for the Bluebirds in the EFL Trophy earlier this month he will serve the final game of his three-match ban on Saturday.
David Dunn saw Brad Barry make a comeback during the 1-1 draw with Stevenage last time out and Josh Kay and Matty Platt are closing in on a return.
Barrow snapped up young goalkeeper Scott Moloney on a permanent deal this week but he is only set to be third-choice at Holker Street.