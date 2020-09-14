Josh Ruffels absent for Oxford’s tie with Watford
Oxford will be without defender Josh Ruffels for the Carabao Cup visit of Watford.
The left-back has undergone scans to determine the extent of the shoulder injury he suffered at Lincoln on Saturday.
An X-ray confirmed Ruffels had not broken a bone, but ligament damage to the joint will rule him out for weeks.
Defender Rob Atkinson will be available after Oxford won their appeal against his three-match ban following his red card at the weekend.
Watford remain without a host of first-team players.
Gerard Deulofeu is still out with a knee injury, although he is expected back training later this week.
Daryl Janmaat, Isaac Success, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Will Hughes and Adam Masina are still sidelined.
Etienne Capoue, Roberto Pereyra and Danny Welbeck are also not yet fit.