Josh Mullin marks Livingston return with brace as Edinburgh City well beaten

Josh Mullin was the returning hero for Livingston as he struck twice in a 5-1 Betfred Cup win over Edinburgh City.

The 27-year-old was making his first appearance back in gold, two years after leaving the Lions to join Ross County.

The homesick winger clinched a deadline day move back to the Tony Macaroni Arena after agreeing to rip up his Dingwall deal.

And he took no time settling back in as he grabbed a double and an assist following Scott Robinson’s opener at Ainslie Park.

Matej Poplatnik and Lars Lokotsch also struck after the break, while Danny Handling denied the Premiership side a clean sheet from the penalty spot.

James McDonaugh’s League Two part-timers were playing their first game in seven months but it took Holt’s top-flight outfit just eight minutes to demonstrate their dominance as Robinson pounced.

Scott Pittman slotted in Jason Holt, who’s low drive was blocked by the legs of keeper Calum Antell before it span wildly over his head. Andy Black tried in vain to clear the ball under his own crossbar but headed straight at Robinson, who nodded home the rebound.

Ex-Hibernian winger Danny Handling wasted a great chance to level when his diving header from former Easter Road team-mate Alex Harris’ cross was turned away by Max Stryjek’s brilliant stop.

With that let-off, Livi pressed on and added a second on 22 minutes as Mullin grabbed his first. The former Staggies wideman looked offside as he ran onto Scott Tiffoney’s through-ball but he did not hang about for the linesman’s flag as he rounded Antell before firing home.

And he grabbed another five minutes before the break after Julien Serrano outmuscled Craig Thomson before slinging over a low cross for Mullin to tap home at the back post.

Antell was beaten again on 65 minutes as Serrano drove inside again to tee up Poplatnik, who swept into the corner of the net.

The hosts got one back four minutes later as a Robinson trip on Liam Henderson was penalised by Willie Collum, with Handling tucking away the spot-kick but Livi added a fifth with 13 minutes left as Lokotsch headed home from a Mullin corner.