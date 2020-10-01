Josh March closing in on Forest Green return
Forest Green will check on the fitness of Josh March ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Walsall.
The forward has yet to feature this season because of a thigh injury but he is closing in on a return to the squad.
Summer signing Elliott Whitehouse will serve the final game of the six-match suspension he was given for racially abusing a Northampton player while playing for Grimsby last season.
Right-back Kane Wilson is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after scans showed he has suffered ankle ligament damage.
Walsall boss Darrell Clarke is expected to make several changes to his starting line-up.
Clarke swapped seven players for the EFL Trophy tie against Chelsea Under-21s and the team that takes to the field on Saturday is more likely to resemble that which began the match at Harrogate on September 19.
Liam Roberts will resume in goal while the likes of Zak Jules, James Clarke, Liam Kinsella, Josh Gordon and Rory Holden could also be recalled.
Midfielders Stuart Sinclair and Danny Guthrie were both involved against Chelsea’s youngsters in midweek as they work their way up to full fitness.