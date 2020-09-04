Josh Laurent and Ovie Ejaria set to make debuts for Reading
Reading are likely to include two summer signings as they kick off their 2020 -21 campaign with a Carabao Cup first-round clash with Colchester.
Newly-signed midfielders Josh Laurent and Ovie Ejaria are both expected to feature for the Royals.
Tom McIntyre will be unavailable as he is away on international duty with Scotland.
George Puscas will also play no part as he is away with Romania.
Colchester will also be short-handed due to international call-ups with winger Luke Gambin away with Malta.
Martell Taylor-Crossdale is set for his U’s debut after joining on loan from Fulham on Friday.
The 20-year-old striker signed a season-long deal with the League Two side.
Manager John McGreal also has recently-signed goalkeeper Shamal George available for selection, alongside new defensive recruit Tommy Smith.